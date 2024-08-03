Police officer shot dead in Ranchi

A police officer was allegedly shot dead in Ranchi in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.





The body of Anupam Kachchap, a sub-inspector posted with the Special Branch, was found around 2 am from the Ring Road in Kanke police station area, they said.





When taken to the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), doctors declared him brought dead, they added.





"Two bullet wounds were found on his body. The bullets pierced from his backside," Ranchi's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anoop Birtharay told PTI.





Kachchap was returning from a party when the incident is suspected to have happened, he said.





"The incident took place between 12 am and 1 am. A case has been registered, and a murder investigation started," he said. -- PTI

