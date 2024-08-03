RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Police officer shot dead in Ranchi
August 03, 2024  16:46
image
A police officer was allegedly shot dead in Ranchi in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

The body of Anupam Kachchap, a sub-inspector posted with the Special Branch, was found around 2 am from the Ring Road in Kanke police station area, they said.

When taken to the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

"Two bullet wounds were found on his body. The bullets pierced from his backside," Ranchi's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anoop Birtharay told PTI.

Kachchap was returning from a party when the incident is suspected to have happened, he said.

"The incident took place between 12 am and 1 am. A case has been registered, and a murder investigation started," he said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Landslide-hit Wayanad finds voice through ham radio
Landslide-hit Wayanad finds voice through ham radio

As the devastating landslides ravaged a hilly area of Wayanad, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in their wake, a group of ham radio enthusiasts rose to the challenge, establishing a critical communication network that has helped...

'Hurts to lose so close': Manu's dad on 4th place finish
'Hurts to lose so close': Manu's dad on 4th place finish

Manu Bhaker's father, Ramkrishna Bhaker, maintained a positive outlook.

New repechage in athletics gets thumbs up at Paris Games
New repechage in athletics gets thumbs up at Paris Games

Now, all the runners who did not automatically clinch spots in the semi-finals by placing race again in repechage round, with between two and six runners, depending on the distance, moving on.

Coach Rana praises Manu's stellar show at Paris Olympics
Coach Rana praises Manu's stellar show at Paris Olympics

Jaspal Rana said that Manu Bhaker did a great job at the ongoing Summer Games.

The catalysts of Manu Bhaker's successful Olympics...
The catalysts of Manu Bhaker's successful Olympics...

Coach Jaspal Rana and confidence made all the difference to Manu Bhaker's Paris Olympics campaign

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances