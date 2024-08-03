Mob sets Muslim man's house on fire in Bareilly

A mob of villagers allegedly vandalised and set on fire the house of a Muslim man here, accusing him of kidnapping a woman of their community, police said on Saturday.





The angry locals also allegedly attacked the cops who reached the spot on information about the incident, which took place on Friday night in Chandupura Shivnagar village in the Sirauli area in Bareilly, they added.





The SHO of Sirauli police station and two other policemen were suspended on Saturday for alleged negligence in connection with the incident, the police said.





Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya on Saturday morning said on July 29, the 20-year-old daughter of Maiku Lal and 21-year-old Saddam were reported missing in Chandupura Shivnagar.





They were found by the police on August 1.





On the request of the woman's father and the villagers, she was handed over to her family, Arya said, adding that Lal submitted in writing that he did not want to lodge any complaint against the youth.





On the consent of the woman, she was handed over to the family and Saddam was detained for questioning, the SSP said.





Despite this, at around 11 pm on Friday night, miscreants allegedly broke into Saddam's house, vandalised it and set it on fire.





They also attacked the police team who reached the spot on information about the incident, he said.





Following this, cross FIRs have been filed from both sides in the case, he added.





The SSP also said that SHO of Sirauli police station Luv Sirohi, Sub-inspector Satyaveer Singh and a constable were suspended on Saturday morning over negligence in the matter and not registering an FIR.





He said that the situation in Chandupura Shivnagar is now normal and police force has been deployed to maintain peace. -- PTI

