Man on death row for Hyderabad terror attack acquitted in Mumbai email case
August 03, 2024  01:04
Indian Mujahideen operative Aijaz Shaikh, who was sentenced to death for the February 2013 Hyderabad terror attack, was on Friday acquitted by a Mumbai court in a 2010 case related to sending an email on behalf of the banned outfit and warning about terror strikes in New Delhi. 

Special MCOCA judge BD Shelke on Friday acquitted Shaikh for want of evidence. 

However, the detailed order was not available yet. Aijaz Shaikh, who once worked in a BPO and is considered tech savvy, is currently lodged in a jail in Hyderabad. 

In February 2015, Shaikh was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in the terror mail case, which was registered on October 10, 2010 in connection with a mail sent to United Kingdom-based BBC news channel warning that IM would carry out terror strikes in the national capital. 

A probe suggested the email was sent from south Mumbai and police zeroed in on Shaikh, who is accused of sending it from his mobile phone. Shaikh was charged with forgery for obtaining a SIM card in the name of another person and using it for sending threat mails. -- PTI
