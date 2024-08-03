RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IMD issues red alert for Palghar, Pune, Satara
August 03, 2024  21:16
image
The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune and Satara districts for August 4.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Nashik.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Palghar, the IMD said in its forecast.

It said extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas and moderate rain in plain areas is very likely in Pune and Satara.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

US to deploy additional forces as Iran vows revenge on Israel
US to deploy additional forces as Iran vows revenge on Israel

The United States will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy ships to West Asia in order to defend Israel, the US Department of Defence said.

Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 4, 2024
Olympics: Check out India's schedule on August 4, 2024

Following is India's schedule on Sunday, Day 9 of the Paris Olympics: (All timings in IST)

Bharatanatyam legend Yamini Krishnamurti passes away
Bharatanatyam legend Yamini Krishnamurti passes away

Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi veteran Yamini Krishnamurti died at the Apollo hospital New Delhi on Saturday. She was 84.

In Pictures - Biles soars to third gold medal with vault win
In Pictures - Biles soars to third gold medal with vault win

Simone Biles won the vault final on Saturday to clinch her third gold medal of the Paris Games, dominating the competition with her signature Biles II vault to beat Brazilian silver medallist Rebeca Andrade with American Jade Carey...

Karnataka Cong MLA, son booked for abetting cop's suicide
Karnataka Cong MLA, son booked for abetting cop's suicide

A case was registered by the police against Congress MLA Channareddy Tannur and his son Pampanagouda Tannur on Saturday after a Dalit sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide, following his transfer within seven months of posting.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances