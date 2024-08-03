RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HP cloudburst: 53 still missing, 6 bodies recovered
August 03, 2024  09:08
image
A total of 53 people are still missing and six bodies were recovered so far as on Saturday after a cloudburst followed by flashfloods wreaked widespread destruction in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla regions of Himachal Pradesh, as per the District Disaster Management Authority.
 
Special Secretary DC Rana of the DDMA said that over sixty houses were washed away and several villages have been severely affected by the floods.
 
"A cloudburst in the Samej area of Shimla district, Rampur region, Baghipul area of Kullu, and Paddar area of Mandi has led to widespread destruction. 53 people are missing and six bodies have been recovered," DC Rana said.
 
The cloudburst was reported on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.
 
He further said that teams of NDRF and SDRF are coordinating the rescue of those who were stranded.
 
Restoration works are underway in Rampur where the cloudburst and following flashfloods damaged a road that connected Rampur and Samej regions. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Brinda Review: Engaging Crime Series
Brinda Review: Engaging Crime Series

Brinda examines some alarming aspects of religious fanaticism through the narrative engine of a well-oiled serial killer mystery, observes Arjun Menon.

The Reason Why Shraddha's Laughing
The Reason Why Shraddha's Laughing

Aditi shows off her jewellery... Rakul's joys of life... Aahana enjoys coffee...

In Pictures - France beat Argentina in grudge game to reach semis
In Pictures - France beat Argentina in grudge game to reach semis

Hosts France reached the Olympic men's football semi-finals for the first time in 40 years with a 1-0 win over Argentina thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's first-half goal in a grudge match in Bordeaux on Friday.

Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 7
Paris Olympics: How India's athletes fared on Day 7

Check out how India's athletes fared on Day 7, Friday, August 2, 2024:

Toor flops in Shot Put; Chaudhary, Dhyani in 5000m
Toor flops in Shot Put; Chaudhary, Dhyani in 5000m

Two-time Asian Games gold medallist Tajinderpal Toor could only manage a best effort of 18.05 metres on his first attempt and finished 15th in Group A qualifying in the men's Shot Put at the Olympics in Paris on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances