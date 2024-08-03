HP cloudburst: 53 still missing, 6 bodies recovered

A total of 53 people are still missing and six bodies were recovered so far as on Saturday after a cloudburst followed by flashfloods wreaked widespread destruction in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla regions of Himachal Pradesh, as per the District Disaster Management Authority.

Special Secretary DC Rana of the DDMA said that over sixty houses were washed away and several villages have been severely affected by the floods.

"A cloudburst in the Samej area of Shimla district, Rampur region, Baghipul area of Kullu, and Paddar area of Mandi has led to widespread destruction. 53 people are missing and six bodies have been recovered," DC Rana said.

The cloudburst was reported on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

He further said that teams of NDRF and SDRF are coordinating the rescue of those who were stranded.

Restoration works are underway in Rampur where the cloudburst and following flashfloods damaged a road that connected Rampur and Samej regions. -- ANI