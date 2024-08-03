How many train accidents happened since 2000

Sign inCreate Account
In the fourth set, the German took two points with a 29-27 win but Deepika was already ahead by two points heading into the final set.
Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on the bronze medal as she finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol event, at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Officials said around 1,300 pilgrims are stranded in Kedarnath, Bhimbali and Gaurikund, and are safe.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday sacked six government employees, including five policemen, for their 'deep involvement in anti-national activities', officials said.
The Centre has denied political clearance to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his visit to Paris to support the Indian Hockey team at the Olympic Games, an official source said on Saturday.