Bharatanatyam doyen Yamini Krishnamurthy passes away

Bharatanatyam veteran Yamini Krishnamurthy died at the Apollo hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. She was 84.





"She was suffering from age-related issues and was in the ICU for the last seven months," Krishnamurthy's manager and secretary Ganesh told PTI.





Krishnamurthy's mortal remains will be brought to her institute -- Yamini School of Dance -- at 9 am on Sunday.





The details of her last rites are yet to be finalised. Krishnamurthy is survived by two sisters. -- PTI

