Bharatanatyam doyen Yamini Krishnamurthy passes away
August 03, 2024  19:03
Photo: Anjali Reddy J/Wikimedia Commons
Bharatanatyam veteran Yamini Krishnamurthy died at the Apollo hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. She was 84.

"She was suffering from age-related issues and was in the ICU for the last seven months," Krishnamurthy's manager and secretary Ganesh told PTI

Krishnamurthy's mortal remains will be brought to her institute -- Yamini School of Dance -- at 9 am on Sunday.

The details of her last rites are yet to be finalised. Krishnamurthy is survived by two sisters.   -- PTI
