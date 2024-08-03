Athawale against creamy layer rule for SC/ST quota





Athawale, who heads the Republican Party on India (Athawale), however, noted that the Supreme Court's decision of sub-classification of SCs/STs by states will provide justice to castes that are more backward among these groups.





He also demanded similar sub-classifications for OBCs and general category members.





"The reservation for SCs/STs is based on caste. The RPI (A) will strongly oppose any move to apply the criteria of creamy layer to reservation for SCs and STs," said Athawale, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA.





A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday held by a 6:1 majority that further sub-classification of SCs and STs by states can be permitted to ensure quotas for castes that are more backward among them. -- PTI

