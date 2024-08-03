RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Athawale against creamy layer rule for SC/ST quota
August 03, 2024  00:46
Union minister Ramdas Athawale/File image
Union minister Ramdas Athawale/File image
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Friday strongly opposed any move to apply creamy layer criteria to reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, comments coming in the backdrop of a historic Supreme Court verdict on sub-classifications within these communities for wider quota benefits. 

Athawale, who heads the Republican Party on India (Athawale), however, noted that the Supreme Court's decision of sub-classification of SCs/STs by states will provide justice to castes that are more backward among these groups. 

He also demanded similar sub-classifications for OBCs and general category members. 

"The reservation for SCs/STs is based on caste. The RPI (A) will strongly oppose any move to apply the criteria of creamy layer to reservation for SCs and STs," said Athawale, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA. 

A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday held by a 6:1 majority that further sub-classification of SCs and STs by states can be permitted to ensure quotas for castes that are more backward among them. -- PTI
