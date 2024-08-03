RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Actor Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad
August 03, 2024  10:05
Well-known actor Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, on Saturday reached the landslide-hit Wayanad donning his army uniform.

The actor, who reached the Army camp at Meppadi, held a brief discussion with the officers and left for the landslide-hit zone along with others.

"We are going to the affected areas now," Mohanlal told the reporters in Wayanad and left in an Army vehicle.

The actor was conferred the Lt Colonel post in the territorial army in 2009. -- PTI  
