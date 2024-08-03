RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Actor Mohanlal reaches Wayanad, pledges Rs 3 crore
August 03, 2024  12:19
Well-known actor Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, on Saturday reached landslide-hit Wayanad, donning his army uniform and pledged Rs 3 crore for the rehabilitation works of the disaster-hit region.

The actor, who reached the Army camp at Meppadi, held a brief discussion with the officers and left for the landslide-hit zone along with others.

He visited Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattom, among other places, and interacted with the various rescue workers, including the Army and the locals, to get an understanding of the gravity of the incident. 

Speaking to the media, Mohanlal said the magnitude of the disaster can only be understood by witnessing it firsthand.

"The magnitude of the landslide can only be comprehended by witnessing it firsthand. The Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the NDRF, the Fire and Rescue, the other organisations, locals etc who all are part of the rescue operations have done a wonderful job," he said.

The actor said the 122 infantry battalion (TA) of the Indian Army, of which he is part, was among the first teams to reach the disaster-hit region.

"The Vishwashanthi Foundation, of which I am also a part, has decided to donate Rs three crore for the rehabilitation works here. More funds will be made available if needed," the actor said.

The actor was conferred the Lt Colonel post in the territorial army in 2009. Meanwhile, movie director Major Ravi, who accompanied Mohanlal, said the foundation will also rebuild the Mundakkayi school, which was in ruins.  -- PTI
