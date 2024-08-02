YouTuber arrested for placing objects on railway tracks

The Railway Protection Force arrested a YouTuber from his village near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly placing various kinds of objects on railway tracks that posed a risk to safe train operations.





'The culprit, Gulzar Sheikh has uploaded more than 250 videos on his YouTube channel and has over 2 lakh subscribers. His on-camera activities posed a significant risk to both railway safety and operations,' a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.





It added, 'Through a detailed analysis of Sheikh's YouTube profile and social media presence, RPF Unchahar, Northern Railway registered the offence under various provisions of the Railway Act on 01/08/2024. On the same day, a joint team of RPF and local police arrested Mr Gulzar Sheikh, son of Syed Ahmed from his residence in Khandrauli Village, Soraon (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh.'





According to the Ministry, the Director General, RPF emphasised that the legal action against Gulzar Sheikh would serve as a strong deterrent to persons attempting to compromise the safety of Indian Railways.





'He reiterated the importance of railway safety and assured the public that any attempts to undermine rail safety will be met with firm resolve and strict legal action and those engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to ensure maximum punishment,' the release said.





'DG RPF also appealed to the public not to indulge in such activities and to report any acts which compromise the railway security and safety. Such information can be given to the Railway Protection Force or on Rail Madad through the toll-free helpline number 139,' it added. -- PTI

