Wayanad landslides: Toll rises to 308; rescue op on
August 02, 2024  09:20
image
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday confirmed 308 deaths in the multiple landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30.
 
The rescue and relief operations are underway in Chooralmala and Mundakkai in the Meppadi region where the landslides wreaked havoc.
 
George said that 195 bodies and 113 body parts have been recovered so far.
 
The Indian Army earlier handed over the 190-feet Bailey Bridge to the civil administration which was built over the Iruvanjippuzha river connecting the regions Chooralmala and Mundakkai, isolated by the landslides.
 
A Defence statement said that high earth movement equipment was shifted to the other side and vehicle movement was being regulated by the civil administration.
 
The personnel also held a meeting at Wayanad District Collector's office. 

The officials said that search operations by relief teams along with dog squads started at 7 am today. This includes 10 teams comprising 30 members each formed from Armed Forces personnel including Police.
 
 The affected area has been divided into six zones based on accessibility and prospects of recovery of missing persons, namely Zone 1 -Punchirimattom region, Zone 2 - Mundekkai region, Zone 3 - School area, Zone 4 - Chooralmala town area, Zone 5 - Village area and Zone 6 - Downstream.
 
The rescue and relief operations coordinated by the Army, the NDRF, the SDRF and civil administration are underway at multiple locations, ensuring quick evacuation of stranded people, and provision of basic amenities and medical assistance. -- ANI
