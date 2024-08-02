Turkiye blocks Instagram for censoring Hamas-related content





The decision comes after a top government official slammed Instagram for "censoring" Hamas-related content.





In a post on its website, the communications authority said that "instagram.com has been blocked by a decision on the date of 02/08/2024", without stating a reason.





On Wednesday, the country's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, accused the social media platform of blocking condolence posts on the death of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Al Jazeera reported.





Altun accused Israel of trying to plunge the region into further turmoil through killings and secret operations.





In a post on X, Altun stated, "I also strongly condemn the social media platform Instagram, which prevents people from posting condolences on Haniye's martyrdom without giving any reason. This is a very clear and obvious attempt at censorship."





"We will continue to defend freedom of expression against these platforms, which have repeatedly shown that they serve the global system of exploitation and injustice. We will stand by our Palestinian brothers at every opportunity and on every platform. Palestine will be free sooner or later. Israel and its supporters will not be able to prevent this," he added.

