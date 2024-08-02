RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Turkiye blocks Instagram for censoring Hamas-related content
August 02, 2024  14:12
Pic: Suhaib Salem / Reuters
Pic: Suhaib Salem / Reuters
Turkiye has blocked access to the social media platform Instagram, according to its national communications authority, as per a report in the Al Jazeera

The decision comes after a top government official slammed Instagram for "censoring" Hamas-related content. 

In a post on its website, the communications authority said that "instagram.com has been blocked by a decision on the date of 02/08/2024", without stating a reason. 

On Wednesday, the country's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, accused the social media platform of blocking condolence posts on the death of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Al Jazeera reported. 

Altun accused Israel of trying to plunge the region into further turmoil through killings and secret operations. 

In a post on X, Altun stated, "I also strongly condemn the social media platform Instagram, which prevents people from posting condolences on Haniye's martyrdom without giving any reason. This is a very clear and obvious attempt at censorship." 

"We will continue to defend freedom of expression against these platforms, which have repeatedly shown that they serve the global system of exploitation and injustice. We will stand by our Palestinian brothers at every opportunity and on every platform. Palestine will be free sooner or later. Israel and its supporters will not be able to prevent this," he added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Quick-service restaurants look to serve up new menus to deal with slump
Quick-service restaurants look to serve up new menus to deal with slump

In the first quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year ending June 30, Westlife Foodworld, which operates McDonald's outlets in the South and West, reported an 88 per cent drop in net profit. While net sales remained flat, its...

IAF joins rescue op in Uttarakhand to evacuate pilgrims
IAF joins rescue op in Uttarakhand to evacuate pilgrims

The Indian Air Force's Chinook and MI17 helicopters on Friday joined the rescue operations in Uttarakhand to evacuate over 500 pilgrims stranded on the rain-ravaged trek route to Kedarnath, with 10 of them being airlifted in the first...

When Varun Made Samantha Cry
When Varun Made Samantha Cry

It was a grand occasion to mark the launch of Citadel: Honey Bunny, which sees Varun paired opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a dhamakedar spy action Web series combined with a tadka of their steamy romance.

Skilling plan laudable, but needs clarity: Biz leaders
Skilling plan laudable, but needs clarity: Biz leaders

While praising the internship scheme announced in the Budget, India Inc wants clarity on how it will be implemented. The scheme is expected to help companies address the skill gap in employment. Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, auto major...

Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarters
Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarters

Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara produced an excellent performance

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances