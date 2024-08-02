RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tirupati temple receives Rs 125 crore hundi offerings in July
August 02, 2024  23:33
Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Tirupati/ANI Photo
Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Tirupati/ANI Photo
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams executive officer Syamala Rao on Friday said the world-famous Sri Venkateswara temple received offerings worth Rs 125 crore in its hundi (offering box) for the month of July. 

Rao said over 22 lakh pilgrims visited the temple and 8.6 lakh devotees underwent ritual tonsuring at the hill temple in July. 

The temple also sold over one crore laddus (consecrated sweets). 

Meanwhile, the executive director called on all the eateries in Tirumala to provide clean and delicious food to devotees who come from distant places. 

"To ensure the health safety and security of the pilgrims, the Food Safety Department will train the hotel staff soon on hygienic habits and cooking measures to be followed in the eateries," said Rao in a release. 

Further, he noted that all hotel owners in Tirumala must obtain food safety department certificates, which is mandatory to run hotels with safety standards. TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple. -- PTI
