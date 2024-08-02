Tirupati temple receives Rs 125 crore hundi offerings in July





Rao said over 22 lakh pilgrims visited the temple and 8.6 lakh devotees underwent ritual tonsuring at the hill temple in July.





The temple also sold over one crore laddus (consecrated sweets).





Meanwhile, the executive director called on all the eateries in Tirumala to provide clean and delicious food to devotees who come from distant places.





"To ensure the health safety and security of the pilgrims, the Food Safety Department will train the hotel staff soon on hygienic habits and cooking measures to be followed in the eateries," said Rao in a release.





Further, he noted that all hotel owners in Tirumala must obtain food safety department certificates, which is mandatory to run hotels with safety standards. TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple. -- PTI

