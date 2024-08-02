RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Swati Maliwal assault case: HC dismisses Bibhav's plea against arrest
August 02, 2024  21:26
Bibhav Kumar/File image
Bibhav Kumar/File image
The Delhi high court on Friday dismissed a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence. 

"Petition dismissed," Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said. Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. 

He was arrested on May 18. Kumar, in his plea, had sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law. 

The Delhi police opposed the petition and submitted that Kumar was not arrested "in haste" and he was taken into custody as per the law. 

The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

South Korea wins gold in Archery Mixed Team event
South Korea wins gold in Archery Mixed Team event

South Korea's mixed archery pair of Lim Si-hyeon and Kim Woo-jin swept the floor 6-0 with their German opponents to take the gold medal and retain their title at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Archery in Paris: Ankita and Dhiraj's dream ends in heartbreak
Archery in Paris: Ankita and Dhiraj's dream ends in heartbreak

The archery duo of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara agonisingly finished fourth at the Paris Olympics, losing the bronze medal match 2-6 to the USA.

CBI to probe coaching centre deaths, HC raps Delhi police
CBI to probe coaching centre deaths, HC raps Delhi police

Criticising the police for arresting an SUV driver and blaming him for the incident, the high court said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned the rainwater for entering into the basement."

Olympic champions unsurprised by Manu's success
Olympic champions unsurprised by Manu's success

Olympic champions like Anna Korakaki and Nino Salkuvadze, who have observed Manu are not surprised by her sensational performance so far.

IAF joins rescue op in Uttarakhand to evacuate pilgrims
IAF joins rescue op in Uttarakhand to evacuate pilgrims

The Indian Air Force's Chinook and MI17 helicopters on Friday joined the rescue operations in Uttarakhand to evacuate over 500 pilgrims stranded on the rain-ravaged trek route to Kedarnath, with 10 of them being airlifted in the first...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances