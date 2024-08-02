RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
South Delhi private school recieves bomb threat via email, declared hoax
August 02, 2024  11:31
image
A private school in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area received a bomb threat via email and it turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check, officials said on Friday.
 
The mail was received by the school around midnight. The email said that a bomb had been planted on the school's premises, they said.

Thorough checking was done by a bomb detection team and nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said and added that a dog squad was also deployed for the search.

Further probe is underway, he said and declared the threat a hoax. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Law Students, Want To Intern At ILDR?
Law Students, Want To Intern At ILDR?

The purpose of the internship is to create interest in legislative drafting as a profession.

Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics
Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics

As she continues to defy expectations and rewrite the record books, one thing is certain: Simone Biles' legacy as the queen of gymnastics is secure.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Review: Old-Style Romance In The Age Of Tinder
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Review: Old-Style Romance In The Age Of Tinder

Right from the lofty title, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha keeps aiming to be an epic, and keeps falling short, discovers Deepa Gahlot.

How Nikita Celebrates The Monsoon
How Nikita Celebrates The Monsoon

While she does wear her favourite colour, white, she also fill her wardrobe with vibrant shades.

Ayatollah Khamenei Prays For Hamas Leader
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays For Hamas Leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, led the prayers at assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's funeral in Tehran, on August 1, 2024, a rare honour for someone who is not Iranian.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances