Halting its five-day winning run, benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 885 points on Friday due to profit-taking in metal, auto and IT stocks in line with a global selloff triggered by weak US macro data.





The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 885.60 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 80,981.95 with 25 of its components declining and five ending with gains.





During the day, it nosedived 998.64 points or 1.21 per cent to hit an intra-day low of 80,868.91. -- PTI