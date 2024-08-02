RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC rejects SIT probe into electoral bonds scheme
August 02, 2024  15:13
The Supreme Court on Friday turned down a batch of pleas seeking a court-monitored investigation into the electoral bonds scheme.
   
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said it would be inappropriate and premature to intervene at this stage under Article 32 of the constitution.
 
The top court said it cannot order a roving inquiry into purchase of electoral bonds on the assumption that it was quid pro quo for award of contract.
 
"The court entertained petitions challenging electoral bonds since there was an aspect of judicial review. But the cases involving criminal wrongdoing should not be under Article 32 when there are remedies available under the law," the bench said.
 
The top court was hearing pleas filed by NGOs -- Common Cause and the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) and others.
 
The PIL of the two NGOs alleges an "apparent quid pro quo" between political parties, corporations, and investigative agencies under the garb of the scheme. -- PTI 
