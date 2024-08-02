RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul claims ED raid being planned against him
August 02, 2024  08:31
image
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his 'chakravyuh' speech in Parliament.
 
Gandhi said he was "waiting with open arms".
 
"Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED  'insiders' tell me a raid is being planned," Gandhi said in a post on X early Friday.
 
"Waiting with open arms @dir_ed ..Chai and biscuits on me," the former Congress chief said.
 
Using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, Gandhi on Monday claimed that an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a group of six trapping the entire country in a 'chakravyuh' he promised would be broken by the INDIA bloc.
 
Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on Budget 2024-25, Gandhi had said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will ensure that a legal guarantee for MSP as well as a caste census is passed by the House.

Thousands of years ago in Haryana's Kurukshetra, six people killed a youth, Abhimanyu, in a 'chakravyuh', he had said, adding that a 'chakravyuh' has violence and fear. -- PTI
