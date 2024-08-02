RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Puja Khedkar's mom gets bail in intimidation case
August 02, 2024  17:44
A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Manorama Khedkar, mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, in a criminal intimidation case connected to a land dispute.

Additional sessions judge AN Mare granted bail, Manorama Khedkar's counsel advocate Sudhir Shah said.

Pune rural Police had launched a search for Manorama and her husband Dilip Khedkar after a video surfaced showing her allegedly threatening some persons with a gun over a land dispute at Dhadwali village in Pune's Mulshi tehsil in 2023.

Paud police had booked the Khedkar couple and five others under IPC sections, including 307, 144 (unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides invoking the Arms Act. 

Manorama was apprehended from a lodge in Hirkaniwadi village near Mahad in Raigad district. Dilip Khedkar has got anticipatory bail in the case. 

Incidentally, the UPSC on Wednesday said it had cancelled the provisional candidature of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar and debarred her from all future examinations or selections.    -- PTI
