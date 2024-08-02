RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Petition against UP deputy CM Maurya over his 'party is bigger than govt' remark
August 02, 2024  00:50
UP deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya/File image
UP deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya/File image
A PIL has been filed in the Allahabad high court against Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over his controversial statement that "Party organisation is bigger than the government". 

The petitioner, Manjesh Kumar Yadav, an advocate by profession, said that Maurya's remarks undermine the dignity of his office and cast doubts on the transparency and purity of the government. 

On July 14, while addressing a one-day state working committee meeting of the BJP, Maurya said, "The organisation was bigger than the government, is bigger and will always be bigger," which was seen to be directed at the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

The lack of response or denial from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Governor, and the Election Commission further compounds the issue, highlighting it as a matter of serious concern. 

Moreover, the petition also references Maurya's criminal history, noting that he had been implicated in seven criminal cases before his appointment as deputy chief minister.  -- PTI
