On becoming next BJP president, Fadnavis says...





Reports in a section of media said Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, will be appointed to the top post of the saffron party replacing J P Nadda, who is now a Union minister in the third term of the Narendra Modi government.





Fadnavis on Friday chaired a meeting of the Nagpur District Planning Committee.





When asked by reporters about the buzz that his name was in the race for the next BJP president's post, Fadnavis said, "These talks have been started by the media and are restricted to the media alone."





The former Maharashtra chief minister also said a government resolution (GR) on electricity bill waiver for farmers has already been issued by the government. So the farmers will not be required to pay any bills for the next five years.





Five years later also, the electricity bill will continue to be waived as our government will come to power again, Fadnavis said.

