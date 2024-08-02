RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
On becoming next BJP president, Fadnavis says...
August 02, 2024  19:53
image
Amid speculation that his name was being considered for the BJP president's post, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday dismissed the reports saying the buzz was just a media creation. 

Reports in a section of media said Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, will be appointed to the top post of the saffron party replacing J P Nadda, who is now a Union minister in the third term of the Narendra Modi government. 

Fadnavis on Friday chaired a meeting of the Nagpur District Planning Committee. 

When asked by reporters about the buzz that his name was in the race for the next BJP president's post, Fadnavis said, "These talks have been started by the media and are restricted to the media alone." 

The former Maharashtra chief minister also said a government resolution (GR) on electricity bill waiver for farmers has already been issued by the government. So the farmers will not be required to pay any bills for the next five years. 

Five years later also, the electricity bill will continue to be waived as our government will come to power again, Fadnavis said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Forex reserves drop $3.47 bn to $667.386 bn
Forex reserves drop $3.47 bn to $667.386 bn

India's forex reserves dropped by $3.47 billion to $667.39 billion for the week ended July 26, according to the RBI data released on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the kitty had jumped by $4 billion to an all-time high of...

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Olympic tennis singles final
Carlos Alcaraz reaches Olympic tennis singles final

Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the Olympic men's singles final with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Wayanad landslides: 210 bodies recovered so far; 300 people still missing
Wayanad landslides: 210 bodies recovered so far; 300 people still missing

The number of people who have died in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district three days ago has gone up to 210, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Friday.

Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker blazes into 25m pistol final
Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker blazes into 25m pistol final

She is just two points behind leader Veronika Major of Hungary, who shot an aggregate of 592 (294 and 298) which helped her equal the Olympic record.

Ankita, Dhiraj aim for bronze after heartbreaking semis loss
Ankita, Dhiraj aim for bronze after heartbreaking semis loss

Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara produced an excellent performance

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances