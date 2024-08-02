No anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar in quota case





"Custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the whole conspiracy and to establish involvement of the other persons involved in conspiracy," additional sessions judge Devender Kumar Jangala said.





Khedkar, who has not been arrested in the case, had approached the court through her lawyer, saying she faces "immediate threat of arrest".





Hearing the plea, the judge said the case is "only the tip of the iceberg", and asked the Union Public Service Commission to have a relook at its recommendations made in the recent past and the Delhi police to widen its scope of investigation.





He said the UPSC is required to find out candidates who might have illegally availed of attempts beyond permissible limits, obtained benefits of OBC (non-creamy layer) and Persons with Benchmark Disability quota despite being not entitled.





The judge directed the Delhi police to conduct its investigation "in all fairness" to find out candidates recommended in recent past who might have illegally availed of such benefits.





The judge further directed the police to find out whether some insider from the UPSC also helped Khedkar. -- PTI

