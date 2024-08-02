RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar in quota case
August 02, 2024  00:41
Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar/ANI on X
Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar/ANI on X
A Delhi court Thursday denied anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits, saying these are serious allegations that "require a thorough investigation". 

"Custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the whole conspiracy and to establish involvement of the other persons involved in conspiracy," additional sessions judge Devender Kumar Jangala said. 

Khedkar, who has not been arrested in the case, had approached the court through her lawyer, saying she faces "immediate threat of arrest". 

Hearing the plea, the judge said the case is "only the tip of the iceberg", and asked the Union Public Service Commission to have a relook at its recommendations made in the recent past and the Delhi police to widen its scope of investigation. 

He said the UPSC is required to find out candidates who might have illegally availed of attempts beyond permissible limits, obtained benefits of OBC (non-creamy layer) and Persons with Benchmark Disability quota despite being not entitled. 

The judge directed the Delhi police to conduct its investigation "in all fairness" to find out candidates recommended in recent past who might have illegally availed of such benefits. 

The judge further directed the police to find out whether some insider from the UPSC also helped Khedkar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shubhankar, Gaganjeet lag on weather-hit opening day
Shubhankar, Gaganjeet lag on weather-hit opening day

The Indian duo of Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar had contrasting fortunes on the weather-hit opening day of Olympic golf competition in Paris on Thursday.

From TC to Olympic bronze: Kusale adds to shoot haul
From TC to Olympic bronze: Kusale adds to shoot haul

Swapnil Kusale began shooting in 2009, made his international debut in 2012 but it took him another 12 years to make his Olympic debut.

In Pictures - Simone Biles wins sixth Olympic gold!
In Pictures - Simone Biles wins sixth Olympic gold!

Simone Biles clinched her sixth Olympic gold medal in front of an ecstatic crowd at the Paris Games on Thursday.

Woman groped on flooded Lucknow road, 16 held; 8 cops face action
Woman groped on flooded Lucknow road, 16 held; 8 cops face action

A woman riding pillion on a motorcycle was groped and harassed by a group of men in a waterlogged area in Lucknow, prompting police to arrest four people and take action against eight officials, including the deputy commissioner of...

Olympics Tennis: Alcaraz in semis; Swiatek out
Olympics Tennis: Alcaraz in semis; Swiatek out

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has made it to the semi-finals on his Olympic Games debut.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances