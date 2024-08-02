RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad's car attacked
August 02, 2024  11:36
One person has been detained in connection with the alleged attack on Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Jitendra Awhad's car, officials said on Friday.
 
"The Dongri Police has detained a person from Navi Mumbai in connection with the attack on Jitendra Awhad's car," the police said.
 
 According to information received from the Dongri police, a case has been registered against Swarajya Sanghatana's general secretary, Dhananjay Jadhav, and Ankrish Kadam.
 
The Dongri Police said that a case had been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 189 (1), 189 (2), 180 (4), and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.
 
Further investigation is underway.
 
 Reacting to the attack on Jitendra Awhad's car, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut questioned the law and order situation in Maharashtra.
 
 "One MLA is from the ruling party and the other MLA is Jitendra Awhad, who is from the opposition, both were attacked. Where is the law and order in this state?... Maharashtra is a big state and was known for its law and order," Raut said.
 
 He further asserted that during Uddhav Thackeray's regime, the law and order were fine in the state.
 
 "There was leadership in Maharashtra...politics is being done here forcefully, and the control is from Delhi and Gujarat, because of this, we are paying the price," he added. -- ANI
