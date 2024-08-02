RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maharashtra: Professor killed after drunk driver rams into her
August 02, 2024  10:39
image
The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested a 25-year-old man for causing the death of a college professor while driving under the influence of alcohol, an official said on Friday. 

Professor Atmaja Kasat (45) was walking home after the day's work when she was hit by a car within the limits of Arnala Sagri police station around 6.30 pm on Thursday. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her wounds after a few hours. 

Senior inspector Vijay Patil said a medical test confirmed that the car driver, Shubham Pratap Patil, was drunk at the time of the accident. He has been arrested under the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ulajh Review: Diplomatic Doldrums
Ulajh Review: Diplomatic Doldrums

Ulajh strikes you as an attempt at statement-making gone horribly wrong, a punchline that doesn't land, a roar that never reaches the ear, observes Sreehari Nair.

300 people still missing after Wayanad landslides
300 people still missing after Wayanad landslides

As the massive search and rescue operations in Wayanad's Mundakkai continue braving rains, Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar on Friday said approximately 300 people were still missing in the devastating landslides that hit the region.

Chronicles Of A Disaster Foretold
Chronicles Of A Disaster Foretold

'The larger story of systematic destruction, which can and has been quantified, goes mysteriously missing from any political and/or public discourse about the ongoing devastation in the Ghats,' notes Prem Panicker.

'It Was A Heartbreak Moment'
'It Was A Heartbreak Moment'

'It was a difficult one because I knew that this would be my last World Cup, so it would have been good to be on the winning side.'

'Not humanly possible': Critics slam Pan's record
'Not humanly possible': Critics slam Pan's record

China's state media, athletes and netizens rallied to support Olympic swimming champion Pan Zhanle

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances