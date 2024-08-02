RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lightning kills 8 in Bihar today; 12 people killed on Thursday
August 02, 2024  22:12
Representational image
Eight people were killed in lightning strike incidents in four districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, an official release said on Friday. 

State capital Patna and Aurangabad reported three deaths each, followed by one each in Nawada and Saran, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. 

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed sorrow over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, it said. 

Kumar also appealed to people to follow advisories issued by the disaster management department. 

On Thursday, 12 people were killed after being struck by lightning in four districts of the state.
