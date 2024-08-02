Good news! 'Bad Newz' crosses Rs 100 cr mark at global BO

Good news! 'Bad Newz' crosses Rs 100 cr mark at global BOAugust 02, 2024 13:38
Vicky Kaushal-Tripti Dimri-starrer Bad Newz has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide, makers announced on Friday.
Directed by Anand Tiwari and also starring Ammy Virk, the film released on July 19 and has been performing well at the theatres. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 102.77 crore.
"A global entertainer hit! 102.77 crore in 2 weeks," read the post on 'X' by Dharma Productions.
Produced under Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Amazon Prime, the film follows a story of Dimri's character Saloni Bagga, who gets pregnant with twins from two different men in a rare condition called heteropaternal superfecundation.
Kaushal and Virk's characters compete against each other to prove who will be the best father to the children.
The film also features Neha Dhupia in the pivotal role.
The song Tauba Tauba, which was sung by a Canada-based rapper Karan Aujla, became an instant hit with Kaushal's hook step winning the internet.
TOP STORIES
L&T likely to outperform guidance after strong Q1 FY25 performance
L&T surprised on the upside of consensus due to stronger-than-expected growth overseas. The Q1FY25 results were ahead of estimates on both revenue and net profit fronts. The company reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in...