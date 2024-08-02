Good news! 'Bad Newz' crosses Rs 100 cr mark at global BO





Directed by Anand Tiwari and also starring Ammy Virk, the film released on July 19 and has been performing well at the theatres. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 102.77 crore.





"A global entertainer hit! 102.77 crore in 2 weeks," read the post on 'X' by Dharma Productions.





Produced under Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Amazon Prime, the film follows a story of Dimri's character Saloni Bagga, who gets pregnant with twins from two different men in a rare condition called heteropaternal superfecundation.





Kaushal and Virk's characters compete against each other to prove who will be the best father to the children.





The film also features Neha Dhupia in the pivotal role.





The song Tauba Tauba, which was sung by a Canada-based rapper Karan Aujla, became an instant hit with Kaushal's hook step winning the internet.

