Girls strip searched, beaten in MP school over phone
August 02, 2024  22:32
Representational image
Angry parents filed a police complaint in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday after some students of a government school were allegedly strip searched and assaulted to find out who had brought a mobile phone to class, an official said. 

As per the complaint lodged by parents at Malharganj police station, a teacher of Government Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School in Bada Ganpati area took the students to a toilet and asked them to strip after a mobile phone rang in class, the official said. 

The students were also beaten up, the parents alleged in their complaint. 

A student of the school said the teacher took her to the toilet, got her to undress and and also threatened to shoot a clip of her in this state and make it viral on social media if she refused to confess. 

"The complaint is being investigated. Action will be taken once our probe is complete," Malhargang police station sub inspector M Dhurve said. 

Government Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School principal Seema Jain said a student was found with a mobile phone in class and her parents were informed about it. -- PTI
