Fire at Delhi police's impounding yard, over 120 vehicles gutted
August 02, 2024  23:56
A fire broke out at an impounding yard of the Delhi police located in Wazirabad area on Friday, damaging at least 125 seized vehicles, officials said. 

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a Delhi Fire Services official said, adding that they got a call regarding the blaze at 2.49 pm. 

"Fire was reported at an impounding yard in Wazirabad pit. The blaze was soon brought under control by the tenders. About 60 four wheelers and about 65 two wheelers have been damaged," a senior police officer said. 

The officer further said that all vehicles damaged in the fire are case properties of west district. 

"Cause of fire is being ascertained and further investigation is in progress," the officer said. -- PTI
