RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED carries out first-ever raids in Ladakh
August 02, 2024  09:23
image
In its first ever raids in the Union territory of Ladakh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches as part of its money laundering probe linked to a fake cryptocurrency operator, officials said. 

The agency raided at least six premises in Leh in Ladakh, Jammu in J-K and Sonipat in Haryana in the case against A R Mir and others. 

It is alleged that thousands of investors deposited money in a fake currency but did not get any returns or currency back. 

The money laundering case stems from several FIRs registered in Leh and in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Not humanly possible': Critics slam Pan's record
'Not humanly possible': Critics slam Pan's record

China's state media, athletes and netizens rallied to support Olympic swimming champion Pan Zhanle

Plan Your Wedding Expenses Early
Plan Your Wedding Expenses Early

'Understand how wedding expenses fit into your overall financial situation.' 'Evaluate how different levels of spending will impact other goals like retirement, travel, or housing.'

Continue to expect accountability from India: US on Pannun case
Continue to expect accountability from India: US on Pannun case

"We continue to raise our concerns directly with the Indian government at senior levels," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Why Karishma Is In A Happy Mood
Why Karishma Is In A Happy Mood

Tara has a question... Nargis' advice for the day... Raveena's happy colour...

Sindhu uncertain about future after Olympic loss
Sindhu uncertain about future after Olympic loss

P V Sindhu has no regrets about her preparation for the Paris Olympics, saying she did everything she could to be in the best shape but her defence let her down in the women's singles pre-quarter-final against China's He Bing Jiao, in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances