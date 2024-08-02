RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EC to visit J-K next week to review poll readiness
August 02, 2024  21:13
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar/File image
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar/File image
The Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, will visit Jammu and Kashmir from August 8-10 to review preparedness for assembly polls, weeks before the Supreme Court's September 30 deadline for holding elections in the Union Territory. 

Kumar will be accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu. 

In March, Kumar -- who was then the sole member of the three-member commission to visit the Union Territory -- had assured political parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the poll panel would soon hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. 

At that point, the two posts of election commissioners were vacant. 

They were filled days before the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 16. 

After record turnout in the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar had said, "This active participation is a huge positive for assembly elections to be held soon so that the democratic process continues to thrive in the Union Territory." 

In Srinagar, the commission is likely to first meet the political parties. 

A review will be done with the chief electoral officer and the central forces coordinator. 

The commission will also review the preparations with election officers and police superintendents of all districts, as well as the chief secretary and director general of police. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

South Korea wins gold in Archery Mixed Team event
South Korea wins gold in Archery Mixed Team event

South Korea's mixed archery pair of Lim Si-hyeon and Kim Woo-jin swept the floor 6-0 with their German opponents to take the gold medal and retain their title at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Archery in Paris: Ankita and Dhiraj's dream ends in heartbreak
Archery in Paris: Ankita and Dhiraj's dream ends in heartbreak

The archery duo of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara agonisingly finished fourth at the Paris Olympics, losing the bronze medal match 2-6 to the USA.

CBI to probe coaching centre deaths, HC raps Delhi police
CBI to probe coaching centre deaths, HC raps Delhi police

Criticising the police for arresting an SUV driver and blaming him for the incident, the high court said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned the rainwater for entering into the basement."

Olympic champions unsurprised by Manu's success
Olympic champions unsurprised by Manu's success

Olympic champions like Anna Korakaki and Nino Salkuvadze, who have observed Manu are not surprised by her sensational performance so far.

IAF joins rescue op in Uttarakhand to evacuate pilgrims
IAF joins rescue op in Uttarakhand to evacuate pilgrims

The Indian Air Force's Chinook and MI17 helicopters on Friday joined the rescue operations in Uttarakhand to evacuate over 500 pilgrims stranded on the rain-ravaged trek route to Kedarnath, with 10 of them being airlifted in the first...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances