EC to visit J-K next week to review poll readiness





Kumar will be accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu.





In March, Kumar -- who was then the sole member of the three-member commission to visit the Union Territory -- had assured political parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the poll panel would soon hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.





At that point, the two posts of election commissioners were vacant.





They were filled days before the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 16.





After record turnout in the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar had said, "This active participation is a huge positive for assembly elections to be held soon so that the democratic process continues to thrive in the Union Territory."





In Srinagar, the commission is likely to first meet the political parties.





A review will be done with the chief electoral officer and the central forces coordinator.





The commission will also review the preparations with election officers and police superintendents of all districts, as well as the chief secretary and director general of police. -- PTI

