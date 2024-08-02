RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doctors, nurse assaulted at Thane civic hospital
August 02, 2024  16:48
Representational image. Pic: Reuters
At least four doctors and a nurse were assaulted by two female relatives of a patient at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane, the police said on Friday. 

The women attacked the hospital employees on Thursday afternoon accusing them of not taking care of the male patient, an official said. 

According to the complaint filed by a doctor from the hospital in the city's Kalwa area, two female relatives visited a patient in the male ward. They alleged that he had not been fed for three days and questioned why he had not been shifted to the ICU. 

The women, aged 36 and 40, beat up a male doctor when he tried to explain the situation and the treatment. They then turned to three more female doctors and a nurse who rushed to save the male doctor. 

The women have been booked for assault under the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, said the station house officer of Kalwa police station.
