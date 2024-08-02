RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Congress will build more than 100 houses in Wayanad: Rahul
August 02, 2024  15:56
image
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday described the landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala as a "terrible tragedy" of such magnitude in a single area that the state has not seen till now, and said that it should be treated differently.

Gandhi said that he was going to raise the matter in Delhi and also with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as "this is a different level of tragedy and should be treated differently".

He also promised that the Congress party will build more than 100 houses in Wayanad.

Gandhi was speaking to reporters after a meeting with officials of the district administration and the panchayat, along with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders.

The official briefed them about the number of deaths, the houses destroyed and their strategies to search for and rescue people.

The Congress leader, who arrived in Wayanad a day ago and saw the extent of the destruction caused by the landslides, called it a "national disaster" and demanded an urgent comprehensive action plan to deal with it. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Himachal cloudburst: 8 dead, search on for 45 missing
Himachal cloudburst: 8 dead, search on for 45 missing

Rescue operations were underway on Friday to trace over 45 people missing following flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in three districts of Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

4 persons rescued alive 3 days after Wayanad tragedy
4 persons rescued alive 3 days after Wayanad tragedy

The rescuers on Friday found that the family, comprising two males and two females, was isolated after the landslide cut off their house from the rest of the region.

SC rejects SIT probe into electoral bonds scheme
SC rejects SIT probe into electoral bonds scheme

The top court said it cannot order a roving inquiry into purchase of electoral bonds on the assumption that it was quid pro quo for award of contract.

Rahul will have to reveal his caste if...: Assam CM
Rahul will have to reveal his caste if...: Assam CM

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused BJP MP Anurag Thakur of "abusing and insulting" him during the Lok Sabha discussion on the Union Budget.

HP rain fury: 'Fear of death kept us awake all night'
HP rain fury: 'Fear of death kept us awake all night'

Five people were killed and over 45 are missing following several incidents of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, where rain washed away many houses, bridges and roads, the officials said on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances