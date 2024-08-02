Coaching centre deaths: SUV driver walks out of Tihar jail after court grants bail





He was arrested by the Delhi police in a case linked to the death of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar.





It was alleged that he drove his vehicle in a rash and negligent manner that caused water to enter the basement.





Additional sessions judge Rakesh Kumar-IV granted bail to Kathuria on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety in the like amount.

Manuj Kathuria, the SUV driver accused in the deaths of three UPSC aspirants at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi walked out of Tihar jail on Friday night after Tis Hazari court granted bail on Thursday.