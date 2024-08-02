RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Coaching centre deaths: SUV driver walks out of Tihar jail after court grants bail
August 02, 2024  23:07
Manuj Kathuria, the SUV driver accused in coaching centre deaths, walks out of Tihar jail/ANI on X
Manuj Kathuria, the SUV driver accused in the deaths of three UPSC aspirants at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi walked out of Tihar jail on Friday night after Tis Hazari court granted bail on Thursday. 

He was arrested by the Delhi police in a case linked to the death of three UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar. 

It was alleged that he drove his vehicle in a rash and negligent manner that caused water to enter the basement.  

Additional sessions judge Rakesh Kumar-IV granted bail to Kathuria on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety in the like amount.
