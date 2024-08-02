RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


6 hurt as two groups of kanwariyas clash in Haryana
August 02, 2024  23:40
Two groups of dak kanwariyas that had exchanged threats earlier following an altercation over a DJ clashed in the district's Prem Nagar Colony, the police said on Friday. 

Six kanwariyas were injured in the clash. 

Three of them are undergoing treatment in a hospital while the rest were discharged after first-aid, they added. 

The clash stemmed from a July 27 altercation between the two groups -- one from Rajiv Nagar and another from Prem Nagar's slum area -- over a DJ. 

The matter, however, was resolved at that time, the police said. 

At the time, the two groups had threatened to settle scores at the end of the kanwar yatra, they said. 

Around 8:30 am on Friday, when one group was returning after offering water in a temple, kanwariyas from the other group attacked them. 

Six people were injured in the melee as the groups pelted each other with stones. 

Some vehicles were also damaged in the clash, the police said. -- PTI
