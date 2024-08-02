RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


4 persons rescued alive 3 days after Wayanad tragedy
August 02, 2024  12:46
Three days after the Mundakkai region in Wayanad district witnessed a devastating landslide, rescue workers on Friday found a family of four isolated in an area near Padavetti Kunnu, Defence sources said.

A massive search and rescue operation is ongoing in the Mundakkai region, which was hit by a massive landslide on Tuesday.  

The rescuers on Friday found that the family, comprising two males and two females, was isolated after the landslide cut off their house from the rest of the region.

A Defence PRO said the family will be airlifted. 

Sources said the rescuers reached the area after the relatives informed them about the stranded family.

Apparently, their house was not affected by the landslide. -- PTI  
