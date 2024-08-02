RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
25 illegal basement coaching centres sealed in Delhi
August 02, 2024  13:49
image
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed 25 basements that were illegally operating as coaching centres, offices, or other commercial entities in different parts of the city from July 28 to July 31, according to official data.
   
The civic body issued show cause notices to 17 property owners in the period, the report stated.
 
The action was taken against establishments in central Delhi's Rajinder Nagar and west Delhi's Patel Nagar and Ranjeet Nagar localities, it said.
 
In Old Rajinder Nagar alone, 18 such basements were sealed on the Bara Bazar Marg stretch, as per the data.

 A total of 15 properties faced the action in these three areas, seven of which were in Old Rajinder Nagar alone.

 About 185 properties were surveyed by the MCD during the period.
 The civic body said sealing action was taken against the basements for being used for commercial purposes in contravention of law.

 The MCD had on Thursday ordered a survey of buildings with basements, open hanging wires, and old barrels catering to the combined drainage system across the city. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modern Masters: S S Rajamouli Review: Intimate Portrait of A Visionary
Modern Masters: S S Rajamouli Review: Intimate Portrait of A Visionary

Modern Masters aims to showcase Rajamouli's enigmatic career and paints a context of what makes him the singular voice that defined his generation of film-makers, for millions, observes Arjun Menon.

Vehicle Cover Transfers To Buyer On Registration
Vehicle Cover Transfers To Buyer On Registration

The National Commission ruled that the insurance policy is deemed to be automatically transferred to the purchaser when the vehicle is registered in their name.

Wayanad landslides: 327 autopsies conducted so far
Wayanad landslides: 327 autopsies conducted so far

As many as 201 people have died and 264 were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district three days ago, the Kerala Health Department said on Friday.

L&T likely to outperform guidance after strong Q1 FY25 performance
L&T likely to outperform guidance after strong Q1 FY25 performance

L&T surprised on the upside of consensus due to stronger-than-expected growth overseas. The Q1FY25 results were ahead of estimates on both revenue and net profit fronts. The company reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in...

Rekha Cheers For Janhvi
Rekha Cheers For Janhvi

The special screening of Janhvi Kapoor's new film Ulajh had a special guest: An evergreen diva, who continues to look ageless.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances