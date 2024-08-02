RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 children dead, 15 sick due to food poisoning in J-K's Udhampur
August 02, 2024  20:32
Two children have died, and fifteen others fell ill allegedly due to food poisoning at a wedding party in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

"The children showed symptoms of intense vomiting and diarrhoea and were admitted to the hospital," the medical superintendent of the Government Medical College Hospital Udhampur, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, said. 

"They had attended a wedding party in the Gordhi area, indicating possible food poisoning," Dr Sharma said. 

Fifteen children were admitted to the hospital, with two in critical condition being referred to the GMC hospital in Jammu. 

"Unfortunately, two children were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital," Dr Sharma said. 

More children displaying similar symptoms are being shifted to hospitals in Jammu, while others are receiving treatment at the Udhampur district Hospital. -- PTI
