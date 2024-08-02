RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


17 Gujarat pilgrims stranded on way to Kedarnath airlifted to safety
August 02, 2024  21:51
The Kedarnath Dham/ANI Photo
The Kedarnath Dham/ANI Photo
Seventeen pilgrims from Gujarat, who were stranded on their way to Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains, were airlifted to safety with the help of the hill state's administration, the Gujarat government said on Friday. 

After the news of 17 pilgrims from Aravalli district being stranded near Moti Lincholi on the way to Kedarnath Dham reached Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed the State Emergency Operation Centre to immediately coordinate rescue efforts. 

Relief commissioner Alok Pandey facilitated communication between the Gujarat SEOC and its Uttarakhand counterpart, providing details and contact information of the stranded devotees, said an official release. 

The Uttarakhand SEOC, in coordination with the Rudraprayag District Control Room, launched an immediate rescue operation. Once the weather cleared, all the Gujarat pilgrims were airlifted to safety within a few hours on Thursday, it said. 

Manoj Bhai, a representative of the Aravalli pilgrims, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Patel and SEOC officials from both Gujarat and Uttarakhand for their swift response, the release said. -- PTI
