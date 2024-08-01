Wayanad landslides a national disaster: Rahul

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with sister Priyanka visited landslides-hit areas of Wayanad on Thursday and said he was 'deeply pained' to see people who have lost family members and homes in the tragedy, calling it a 'national disaster' and demanded an urgent comprehensive action plan.





Gandhi, a former Congress MP from Wayanad, said it was a 'terrible tragedy for Wayanad, Kerala, and the nation'.

Vadra spoke along similar lines, saying the pain people in the area were experiencing was unimaginable.





"We are here to help them and to give as much support and comfort as we can." she said.





Both of them were speaking to reporters after visiting the landslide-affected area of Chooralmala here, a hospital and community health centre in Meppadi, and two relief camps.





After visiting the landslide-hit spot, Gandhi in a Facebook post said that witnessing the scenes of disaster and tragedy deeply pained his heart.





"In these difficult times, Priyanka and I stand with the people of Wayanad. We are closely monitoring the relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts, ensuring that all necessary assistance is provided. The UDF is committed to extending all possible support."





"The repeated incidents of landslides and natural calamities are extremely concerning. A comprehensive action plan is urgently needed," he said in his post.





After reaching Chooralmala, Gandhi and his sister -- donning translucent blue raincoats -- crossed the temporary wooden walkway built there, witnessed the construction of the Bailey Bridge, and walked around the area, braving the rain and muddy terrain.





'LoP Shri @RahulGandhi & AICC General Secretary Smt. @priyankagandhi ji visited the Chooralmala landslide site in Wayanad where devastating landslides have claimed many lives and left families devastated.'





Congress said on social media platform X and shared photographs of the visit.





Thereafter, they visited two relief camps, Dr Moopen's Medical College and the Community Health Centre in Meppadi where the bodies of the victims were kept in refrigerated coffins and interacted with the grieving families there.





AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal and various other Congress leaders also accompanied them.





Gandhi, who won from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, had emerged victorious this year as well.





However, as also won from the Raebareli LS seat in Uttar Pradesh, he gave up the Wayanad segment, from where Vadra is expected to contest when a by-election is held there.





Gandhi and Vadra landed at Kannur airport at 9.30 am and then travelled to Wayanad by road. -- PTI



"We have come here to see the situation. It is quite a painful experience to see that people lost their family members and houses. It's very difficult to speak to people in these circumstances because you really don't know what to say to them. It's been quite a difficult day for me, but we are going to try and help make sure that the survivors get what is due," he told reporters."To me, this is a national disaster for sure, but let's see what the government says," he said in response to reporters' queries.Both Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the landslide-hit Chooralmala area of Wayanad.