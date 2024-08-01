RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three Maoists held in Telangana
August 01, 2024  23:13
Three Maoists cadres including an area committee member of the outlawed Communist Party of India-Maoist and a Maoist sympathiser were on Thursday arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, the police said.

The four including a woman Maoist were nabbed in Damaratogu forest area of the district by special police parties who were on combing operation in the area following an exchange of fire between the ultras and police on July 25, they said.

The three Maoists were involved in various extremist offences in Telangana and neighbouring Chhattisgarh, the police said, adding they seized one INSAS rifle along with 29 rounds of the weapon from the possession of the area committee member.

The arrested Maoists along with other sympathisers were holding a meeting to revive the Maoist party when they were caught by the police, a police release said.

Two of the Maoists belong to Chhattisgarh and the woman Maoist and the sympathiser hail from Telangana, it said.

A case was registered against them at Gundala police station. -- PTI
