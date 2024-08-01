RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SpiceJet passengers got stranded at Dubai after flight cancellations
August 01, 2024  23:25
Hundreds of SpiceJet passengers were stranded at the Dubai airport on Wednesday after flights were cancelled due to issues related to non-payment of dues to the airport authority, according to a source. 

A SpiceJet spokesperson on Thursday said few flights from Dubai to India were cancelled due to operational reasons on Wednesday but did not elaborate. 

The source in the know said around 10 SpiceJet flights, which were to be operated to various Indian cities from Dubai, were cancelled due to non-payment of dues. 

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Dubai, the source said . 

"On July 31, 2024, a few flights from Dubai to India were cancelled due to operational reasons," the airline spokesperson said. 

"The airline took immediate steps to mitigate the impact by rebooking affected passengers on subsequent flights and providing hotel accommodations," the spokesperson said. 

The spokesperson added that all its scheduled flights from Dubai are now operating as planned. -- PTI
