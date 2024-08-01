RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Security forces fire tear gas shells to disperse crowd in Manipur
August 01, 2024  14:02
Representational image
Clashes erupted between Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in a relief camp and security forces in Manipur's Imphal East district on Thursday after tear gas was used to disperse a protest rally, the police said.

Approximately 100 IDPs from Akampat relief camp in the district attempted to stage a protest but were stopped by security forces, leading to an altercation, they added.

The relief camp residents, holding placards and banners, were demanding their rehabilitation and a resolution to the ethnic violence in the state so they could return to their homes at Moreh in Tengnoupal district, and other areas.

Ethnic violence in the state which started in May 2023 has so far claimed 226 lives and left over 59,000 people displaced, officials said.

Locals also joined the fray, hurling stones at the security forces. The protesters managed to continue their rally for about 1 km but were stopped at Singjamei in Imphal West district after additional security reinforcements, including CRPF personnel, arrived.

Reports of assaults and injuries have surfaced but the numbers remain unconfirmed.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told the assembly on Wednesday that 226 people have died due to the ethnic violence in the state. Singh noted that over 59,000 displaced people are currently sheltered in relief camps and 11,133 houses have been burned in the unrest. 
