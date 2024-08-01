Russia frees US scribe, ex-marine in prisoner swap

Russia frees US scribe, ex-marine in prisoner swapAugust 01, 2024 21:13
US journalist Evan Gershkovich/Dmitry Chasovitin/Reuters/File Photo
Just In: Russia released US journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US marine in the biggest prisoner swap with the West since Cold War, said a BBC report.
The US journalist was freed under the prisoner exchange pact between Russia and the US, reported BBC quoting the Wall Street Journal.
A former US marine, Paul Whelan and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva are also expected to be released as per the deal, said the report quoting a senior US official.
More details soon.