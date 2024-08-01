RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul, Priyanka land in Kerala, head to relief camps
August 01, 2024  13:12
Pic: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala on Thursday and will visit various relief camps set up in the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad district, party sources said. 

Gandhi, who won from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, had again won from there this year. However, as he also won from the Rae Bareli LS seat in Uttar Pradesh, he gave up the Wayanad constituency from where Priyanka is expected to contest when a by-election is held there. 

Gandhi and Vadra landed at Kannur airport at 9.30 am and then travelled to Wayanad by road. They are expected to reach Meppadi soon, party sources said. 

AICC general secretary and Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal is also accompanying them. According to their itinerary shared by the party, Gandhi and Vadra are scheduled to visit the Chooralmala landslide spot as well as a Community Health Centre, Dr Moopen's Medical College and two relief camps at Meppadi.
