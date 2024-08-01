RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in J-K's Samba
August 01, 2024  09:43
A Pakistani intruder has been shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Thursday.
 
The infiltrator was spotted moving into Indian territory near the Khora post late Wednesday, the officials said.

They said the intruder paid no heed to the warnings from BSF personnel and was subsequently fired upon.

Senior BSF and police officials have reached the area of incident and efforts are on to retrieve the body. -- PTI
