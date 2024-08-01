RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Markets hit record high levels for 5th day
August 01, 2024  20:28
image
Stock markets remained on a record-smashing course for the fifth straight day on Thursday, with Sensex and Nifty settled at record-high levels after buying in index heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.21 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at a new lifetime high of 81,867.55.

In the intra-day session, it soared 388.15 points, or 0.47 per cent, to hit an all-time intra-day high of 82,129.49.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

States have power to sub-classify SC/ST groups for quota: Top court
States have power to sub-classify SC/ST groups for quota: Top court

A seven-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, by a majority of 6:1, set aside the apex court's five-judge bench verdict of 2014 in the EV Chinnaiah vs State of Andhra Pradesh case which had held that no...

New methods needed to uplist SC/STs, says judge in quota verdict
New methods needed to uplist SC/STs, says judge in quota verdict

The reservation policy requires a fresh relook and new methods are needed for the uplift of people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Schedule Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC), Supreme Court judge Justice Pankaj Mithal said...

Controversy over Algerian Khelif takes focus at Paris
Controversy over Algerian Khelif takes focus at Paris

Khelif, who has been in the spotlight for failing a gender eligibility test at a tournament last year, progressed to the welterweight quarter-finals

Olympics: Ecuador's Pintado blazes to 20km race walk win
Olympics: Ecuador's Pintado blazes to 20km race walk win

China's Yang Jiayu claimed gold in the women's 20km race walk at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in Aug-Sep; warns of landslides, floods
IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in Aug-Sep; warns of landslides, floods

The IMD said that rainfall over India in August and September would be around 106 percent of the long-period average of 422.8 mm.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances