Leave Lebanon, embassy tells Indian nationals
August 01, 2024  18:28
image
The Indian embassy in Beirut on Thursday strongly advised Indian nationals against travelling to Lebanon till further notice and leave the country amidst the growing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. 

Since October 8 last year, violence has flared across the border between Israeli troops and Hezbollah. 

On Tuesday, Israel targeted Hezbollah's top military commander Fouad Shukur in a strike in southern Beirut. 

Israel later confirmed that it had killed Shukur, who it said was behind the weekend rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 youths. 

"In view of the recent developments and potential threats in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice," the Indian embassy in Beirut said in an advisory posted on X. 

"All Indian nationals are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon," it said. 

"Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128," the Indian embassy in Beirut said in an advisory posted on X. 

This advisory comes after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran on Wednesday and the killing of Shukur by Israel in Beirut a few hours earlier, increasing the risk of a dangerous escalation in West Asia.
