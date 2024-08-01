RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


K'taka governor issues show-cause notice to CM Siddaramaiah
August 01, 2024  15:15
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday held discussions with his cabinet colleagues in the wake of the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot reportedly issuing him a "show-cause notice", seen as a precursor to sanctioning his prosecution in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam'. 

The governor has reportedly asked the chief minister to explain why prosecution sanction must not be accorded in connection with the alleged irregularities in the distribution of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to his wife Parvathi. 

During a breakfast meeting, Siddaramaiah is said to have discussed with the ministers regarding a political and legal strategy and the Congress high command's directions on the issue. Later, he also skipped a cabinet meeting to discuss the show-cause notice, and authorised Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to chair the meeting.

The governor's move comes after a delegation of BJP legislators met the him on July 25 and submitted a memorandum demanding transfer of the MUDA case to CBI for a probe and the chief minister's, and advocate-activist T J Abraham seeking sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah. 

In the MUDA 'scam', it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA. 

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout. 

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts. 

BJP leaders have claimed that the MUDA "scam" is of the magnitude of Rs 4000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. 

The Congress government on July 14 constituted a single member inquiry commission under former high court Judge Justice P N Desai to probe the MUDA 'scam'.
