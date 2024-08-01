IndiGo to start flights to Jaffna from Sep 1





For the airline, Jaffna will be the second destination in Sri Lanka after Colombo and the 34th international destination.





In a release on Thursday, IndiGo said it will have non-stop daily flights between Chennai and Jaffna, starting September 1.





The demand for travel between Chennai and Jaffna is evident, with over 21,000 passengers flying the route in just nine months last year, it added.





Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, said that in addition to these daily flights to Jaffna, the airline offers 30 weekly frequencies from 4 points in India to Colombo. -- PTI

IndiGo will commence direct daily flights connecting Chennai and Jaffna from September 1.